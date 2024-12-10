In A First, Israel’s PM Set To Testify In Bribery, Corruption Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify on Tuesday in his bribery, fraud, and breach of trust trial. The hearing will begin in an underground room at the Tel Aviv District Court, moved from Jerusalem due to security concerns. Netanyahu is expected to testify three times a week for at least two weeks, according to local reports. This is the first time a sitting Israeli PM has been charged with a crime, IANS reported citing Xinhua news agency.

The trial began in early 2020 and involves three cases against Netanyahu. He is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, denies the charges. He claims the trial is a politically driven ‘witch hunt.’

On November 24, the court partially granted Netanyahu's legal team a 15-day postponement for his testimony. However, it dismissed a recent plea for a delay from 12 ministers in Netanyahu's cabinet. The trial was earlier paused for over two-months due to Israel-Hamas conflict.

If convicted, Netanyahu could face severe penalties, including jail time. This would make him the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be sentenced for criminal charges.

Netanyahu’s trial is further complicated by ICC arrest warrants issued in November. The warrants, targeting him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accuse them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes" committed between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

