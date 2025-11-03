World’s Oldest Olympic Champion Passes Away At 101 | You Won’t Believe How He Made History Before Saying Goodbye

Charles Coste

A French cyclist, born all the way back in 1924 in a small town called Ollioules died at the age of 101. Coste became a national hero when he and his teammates won Olympic gold in the team pursuit event at the 1948 London Games, right after World War II, when the world was rebuilding and the Olympics were a symbol of hope again.

A Remarkable Journey To Be Remembered

He rose to fame when he won Olympic gold in cycling at the 1948 London Games, right after World War II. That victory wasn't just about speed, it was about hope and rebuilding.

After that, Coste went pro and proved his talent on the road too. His standout moment came in 1949, when he beat the legendary Fausto Coppi to win the Grand Prix des Nations, a massive achievement at the time.

Even decades later, his love for the sport never faded. At 100 years old, he proudly carried the Olympic torch for the Paris 2024 Games, a beautiful full circle moment for a man who had lived and breathed cycling for nearly a century.

Sadly, he passed away, but his story still rides on a reminder of how passion for sport can truly last a lifetime.

The Story Still Rides On

Charles Coste wasn’t just an Olympic champion, he was a bridge between the past and present of the Games, from the ashes of World War II to the lights of Paris 2024. His passing marks the end of a remarkable century long story of dedication, resilience, and legacy.

What made Coste even more special was how long he stayed a part of the Olympic story. In 2024, at 100 years old, Coste actually carried the Olympic torch ahead of the Paris Games.

"Winning Olympic gold is unforgettable just an immense joy. We were so happy, even though the British forgot to sing the Marseillaise for us," Coste recalled in an interview with olympics.com in July.

"Personally, I was always concerned for my opponents and made some lifelong friendships through sport. I hope that's the legacy I leave behind," BERNAMA.