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‘In deep opposition’: Zohran Mamdani denounces RSS chief Bhagwat’s event in NYC with ‘lack of authority to cancel’

Mamdani said he was “in deep opposition” to such a movement, both as an Indian American and as the mayor of a diverse city.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
‘In deep opposition’: Zohran Mamdani denounces RSS chief Bhagwat’s event in NYC with ‘lack of authority to cancel’
Image Credit: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (IANS)

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‘In deep opposition’: Zohran Mamdani denounces RSS chief Bhagwat’s event in NYC with ‘lack of authority to cancel’
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