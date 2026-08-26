/‘In deep opposition’: Zohran Mamdani denounces RSS chief Bhagwat’s event in NYC with ‘lack of authority to cancel’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has indicated that his administration is unlikely to intervene to stop RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event at Madison Square Garden, saying the city may not have the authority to cancel a private gathering.
“I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani told reporters on Tuesday.
His comments came as a coalition of 61 civil rights, faith, community and advocacy organisations urged Madison Square Garden to cancel the August 29 event.
Mamdani said he opposed movements built around an exclusionary vision, while recalling the idea of India he grew up with through his family.
“I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor in our city's history, and my mother's family is all still in India,” he said.
“The vision of India that I was taught by my family, and the one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society, a secular republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India,” Mamdani said.
“And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly,” he added.
Mamdani said he was “in deep opposition” to such a movement, both as an Indian American and as the mayor of a diverse city.
Brad Lander, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 10th Congressional District, City Council Member Shahana Hanif, and representatives of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Dalit and Christian communities joined the campaign against the Bhagwat event at a news conference outside New York City Hall.
Referring to Madison Square Garden’s hosting of a German American Bund rally in 1939, Lander said, “It should not host this one.”
Hanif said New York’s diverse South Asian communities “have felt the impacts of the hateful ideology and violence associated with the RSS.”
Amin Zama of the Indian American Muslim Council said the campaign was aimed at an ideology rather than a religious community.
“Our message today is not against Hindus,” he said. “Our message is against an ideology that seeks to define citizenship and national belonging through religious identity.”
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in the United States ahead of the August 29 Universal Oneness Celebration, where he is expected to address a large Hindu community gathering.
The event, organised by the AHEAD Forum along with hundreds of US-based organisations, will promote the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World Is One Family) and focus on harmony, mutual respect, pluralism and interfaith understanding.
The gathering will coincide with Raksha Bandhan and highlight the contributions of Hindu Americans to public life. It is expected to bring together community leaders, professionals, faith representatives, cultural groups and young leaders from across the US.
Bhagwat, who has been RSS chief since 2009, rarely addresses large public events in the US. The programme will also include faith-based speakers and cultural presentations.
(with agencies input)
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