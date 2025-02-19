In Key Move, US Prez Trump Signs Executive Order To Expand Access To IVF — DEETS

In another strong move after assuming office, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday (local time) expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) for US citizens and reducing the high costs associated with the treatment.

The White House, in a factsheet titled 'President Donald J. Trump Expands Access to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), asserted that the order signed by Trump calls for policy recommendations to ensure IVF access and sharply reduce costs.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) for Americans. The order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments. The recommendations will focus on how to ensure reliable access to IVF," the White House factsheet read.

"Priority will also be placed on addressing any current policies, including those that require legislation, that exacerbate the cost of IVF treatments. The Order recognises the importance of family formation and that our Nation's public policy must make it easier for loving and longing mothers and fathers to have children," it further stated.

According to the factsheet, the cost of IVF treatments can range from USD 12,000 to USD 25,000 per cycle, and multiple cycles may be needed to get pregnant.

"Department of Health and Human Services data reports that more than 85,000 infants were born as a result of IVF in 2021. The general US fertility rate is at another historic low. The rate dropped 3 per cent in 2023 from 2022. From 2014-2020, the rate consistently decreased by 2 per cent annually," the White House factsheet further stated.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the President's signing of the executive order to make IVF more accessible. The order directs policy recommendations to reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve health plan coverage for those seeking fertility treatments.

In a post on X, she wrote, "PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF! The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."