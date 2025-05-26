Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that the country is facing a challenging situation and it has been in a state of war since it banned the Awami League. Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam shared that the Chief Adviser made this remark in a meeting with political parties amid growing unrest in the country. In a meeting with political parties, Yunus also said that his administration is working to hold general elections before June next year.

Yunus reportedly said that since the Awami League's activities were banned on May 12, there have been efforts to destabilise the situation in the country. "A war-like situation emerged both inside and outside the country, preventing us from moving forward, causing everything to collapse, and pushing us back into subservience," said Yunus.

The Bangladeshi Chief Adviser's remarks came after he chaired meetings with political parties on May 25, holding talks with 20 leaders of different political parties and organisations. BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party leaders met Yunus separately amid reports that the Chief Adviser is upset and may resign soon.

His press secretary also said that Yunus expressed confidence in holding a fair election, or else he would feel guilty. The press secretary also shared that Yunus would hold an election between December 2025 and June 30 next year. "Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will not stay in power even a day after 30 June 2026," said Shafiqul Alam.

Several political parties, including Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been demanding parliamentary elections by December. However, the National Citizens Party (NCP), a new party led by students who led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wants fundamental reforms before the elections.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

On the other hand, Awami League leader and former PM Sheikh Hasina has accused Yunus for selling the country to the United States. Hasina also criticised the Yunu administration's decision to ban Awami League party, termign it unconstitutional.