‘In the best of families…’ Netanyahu downplays Trump’s ‘f**** crazy’ remarks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday downplayed reported explicit remarks used by US President Donald Trump in their recent telephonic conversation with regard to Israel’s Lebanon offensive, describing their differences as routine “tactical disagreements” that occur “as in the best of families,” while both leaders affirmed their strong overall alliance amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Netanyahu addressed the reported remarks during a CNBC interview in Jerusalem. He stated, “Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements where you always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends.” He emphasized that he and Trump “agree on the main things,” including preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and noted they speak frequently. Netanyahu declined to detail the call, saying only, “I’m not going to get into details.”

Also Read: Trump's 'what the f***' message to Netanyahu over Lebanon strikes - What happened

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump agrees to being ‘a little bit perturbed’

In a separate interview released by the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast, Trump confirmed key elements of the reporting. He acknowledged being “a little bit perturbed” by Israel’s actions in Lebanon but stressed, “I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him.”

Also Read: Trump announces halt on Israeli strike in Lebanon and 'rapid talks’ with Iran after call with Netanyahu

Q: Trump called you "fucking crazy."



Netanyahu: Sometimes, as in the best of families, we have these tactical disagreements. We always find a way to work them out.



We can disagree in the morning, and we have a common action by the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fNedBpFm3l — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 3, 2026

‘Are you fu*** crazy’

Reports of the Monday call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surfaced via Axios, citing US officials.

According to the report, on June 1, 2026, Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone amid Israel’s threats to expand strikes into Beirut suburbs in response to Hezbollah attacks.

Frustrated Trump told Netanyahu he was “f*** crazy,” yelled “What the f are you doing?,” and reminded him of past US support, saying variations of “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**.”

Trump urged restraint to protect the Iran negotiations.

Netanyahu’s office later reiterated Israel’s position on continuing southern Lebanon operations if needed but appeared to step back from immediate Beirut strikes. Clashes continued in southern Lebanon, with Israeli strikes and Hezbollah responses, despite a partial de-escalation understanding.

In his remarks to CNBC, Netanyahu further claimed to have good relations with US President Trump. In his statement, he said, “My relationship with Trump is the same. He respects me, and I respect him. We always find a way to work out our differences.”

Officials on both sides have characterized the relationship as fundamentally strong despite occasional sharp exchanges, with Netanyahu praising Trump as a “greatest friend to Israel” and highlighting joint achievements on issues like the Abraham Accords in prior years.





