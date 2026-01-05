After an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance, one person has been taken into custody, local media reported on Monday. An investigation was launched into the incident.

CNN reported that at the time of the incident, the Vance family was not at home. Additionally, the photos at the site showed that the windows were damaged; however, authorities believe that the person did not enter the residence.

Further information on the incident and details regarding the investigation are awaited.