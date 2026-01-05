Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003620https://zeenews.india.com/world/incident-at-jd-vances-ciincident-at-jd-vances-cincinnati-ohio-residence-windows-damaged-one-person-in-custody-reports-ncinnati-ohio-residence-windows-damaged-one-person-in-custody-reports-3003620.html
NewsWorldIncident At JD Vances Ohio Residence, Windows Damaged; One Person In Custody: Reports
JD VANCE

Incident At JD Vance's Ohio Residence, Windows Damaged; One Person In Custody: Reports

According to local media reports, one person is in custody after an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Incident At JD Vance's Ohio Residence, Windows Damaged; One Person In Custody: Reports US Vice President JD Vance (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

After an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance, one person has been taken into custody, local media reported on Monday. An investigation was launched into the incident. 

CNN reported that at the time of the incident, the Vance family was not at home. Additionally, the photos at the site showed that the windows were damaged; however, authorities believe that the person did not enter the residence. 

Further information on the incident and details regarding the investigation are awaited.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Today At bombayhighcourt.nic
Delhi Riots
SC Verdict On Granting Bail Sparks Anguish As Victims Demands Accountability
Technology
India’s Research And Insights Industry To Grow 10 Per Cent In FY26: Report
JD Vance
Incident At JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Person In Custody: Reports
PM Modi
CM Yogi Meets PM Modi, Receives Guidance On UP’s Development
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Urges Peaceful Diplomacy Amid US Operations In Venezuela
Technology
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specs, Price
Technology
Is Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations?
US intervention in Venezuela
Explained | Why China-Made Weapons Failed To Stop US From Striking Venezuela
Viral video
UP Man Arrested After Forcing Dog To Drink Alcohol; Video Goes Viral | WATCH