'Indecorous audience behaviour': Indian mission in UK after CJI Surya Kant's speech interrupted at London event

The High Commission of India in London on Friday strongly condemned what it termed as "indecorous audience behaviour" after a video from Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant’s lecture at Birkbeck College, London, held on June 4, circulated online.

"Such indecorous audience behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful," the post by high commission read.

The statement came after videos circulated online showing an attendee attempting to question the state of dissent in India during the event. However, the individual was cut off by the organizer before the interaction could proceed further.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CJI Surya Kant delivered a lecture on 'Artificial Intelligence and International Law' at Birkbeck College, London, on June 4.

During the question-and-answer session, some attendees raised question on alleged suppression of dissent in India and tried to question the Chief Justice over his recent “cockroach” remark.

The organisers, however, intervened those raising the questions, saying they were out of the purview of the topic.

Also Read | NEET row: Delhi Police greenlight 'Cockroach Janta Party' Jantar Mantar protest demanding education minister's resignation

Videos from the event quickly gained traction on social media. In one clip widely shared online, a woman in the audience first referred to the Chief Justice’s remarks before raising questions related to dissent in India.

"His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI," she is seen asking in the clip.

"We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised."

The moderator then interrupted the woman, stating that her questions were not relevant to the topic under discussion.

"With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I'm extremely sorry, I'm extremely sorry. We'll have to cut it off," the moderator is seen telling the attendees.

The High Commission in London strongly condemned the disruption of the event.

Earlier, in his lecture, the Chief Justice described artificial intelligence as a transformative force that is reshaping governance, commerce, warfare, communication, public administration, and the exercise of judicial and sovereign authority. He underscored that the growing influence of technology must remain guided by constitutional principles, democratic legitimacy, and respect for human dignity.

He stressed that the decisions taken in this decade will define the future interplay between technology, power, freedom, and justice, describing it as one of the most critical challenges confronting international law in its modern evolution.

Also Read | 'Don't take it so sentimentally': CJI Surya Kant on plea against 'Cockroach Janata Party'