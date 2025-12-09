India Advises Caution For Travellers To China, Seeks Fresh Assurances
In a precautionary move, India urged citizens travelling to China to stay alert after an Arunachal woman’s detention, seeking assurances against any harassment at Chinese airports.
India on Monday issued a fresh advisory urging citizens travelling to China to exercise caution, while also asking Beijing for assurances that Indian nationals will not face any harassment or undue scrutiny at Chinese airports. The move comes after an Arunachal Pradesh woman was reportedly detained at Shanghai airport, prompting New Delhi to seek clarity and stronger safeguards for its travellers.
This is a breaking news, further updates will be added.
