India’s global stature came into sharp focus after remarks by both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who underscored New Delhi’s rising influence and importance in shaping world affairs.

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb described India as a pivotal force in the emerging world order. “India is not like Russia and China. India is an emerging superpower and a close ally of America and Europe. The West must work with India,” he said, calling for stronger collaboration with New Delhi.

In a similar statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that India remains an important partner for Ukraine and Europe, even as geopolitical tensions around Russia’s invasion continue.

“Iran will never be on our side because it will never be on the side of the United States. I think India is mostly with us. Yes, we have these questions on energy but I think President Trump can manage it. We Europeans must build closer and stronger relationships with India. We must not do anything to withdraw Indians,” Zelenskyy told Fox News.

Highlighting India’s delicate balancing act, he added, “Today, it’s not in India’s interest not to support Russia.”

Speaking at the UN earlier, he also urged global powers to pay attention to China’s role, noting, “Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing. If China really wanted this war to end, it would force Moscow to stop this invasion. Instead, China remains silent and aloof.”

The combined remarks reflect growing recognition in the West of India’s position as a bridge between different blocs, with its diplomatic choices carrying weight in both economic and security spheres.

Notbaly, these remarks came at a time when the United States are building pressure on Europe, China and India to cut down their oil purchase from Russia. Speaking in the United Nations, US President Donald Trump said that India and China are primary funders for Russia's war against Ukraine.