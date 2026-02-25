Advertisement
NewsWorldIndia and China race to win over Bangladesh’s new govt – Who will gain upper hand?
BANGLADESH NEW GOVERNMENT

India and China race to win over Bangladesh’s new govt – Who will gain upper hand?

Sources in Dhaka say that Prime Minister Tariq Rahman is carefully balancing relations between India, China and Pakistan. He is particularly cautious not to show early alignment with any single country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 06:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India and China race to win over Bangladesh’s new govt – Who will gain upper hand?(Photo: Reuters)

Dhaka: In what appears to be a race for influence, India and China are engaging with Bangladesh’s new government. Both countries are reaching out to Prime Minister Tariq Rahman’s administration to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on social media platform X that Ambassador Pranay Verma met Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman to express New Delhi’s desire to work closely with the new government.

Aiming at projects that help people and create positive and cooperative ties, India emphasised collaboration across multiple sectors.

The statement said India wants to build on its long-standing ties with Bangladesh and strengthen partnerships in many areas. It also confirmed its support for a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

Ambassador Verma added that India looks forward to working together on projects that focus on helping people in all sectors.

S. Jaishankar sends invitation

In addition to the ambassador’s visit, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar extended an invitation to Dr. Khalilur Rahman to visit New Delhi. Earlier the same day, Ambassador Verma also met Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Islam has historically maintained close ties with India and supports cooperative engagement.

China too seeks ties with Bangladesh

On the same day, China’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen met Prime Minister Rahman. Prior to this, he had also met Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman.

According to a report in Bangladesh’s Prothom Alo, Ambassador Wen expressed strong support for Rahman’s ‘Bangladesh First’ policy and voiced optimism about the future of China-Bangladesh relations.

China also extended an invitation to the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit Beijing. The ambassador conveyed warm greetings and congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

India and China make their moves in Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first global leader to congratulate Tariq Rahman after the election victory. He diled and also invited him to New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka and held discussions with him.

Sources in Dhaka indicate that Rahman is carefully balancing relations with India, China and Pakistan. He is particularly cautious in the early stages not to give any country the impression that Bangladesh is firmly aligned with them.

For this reason, his first foreign trip will be to Saudi Arabia. The visit is not a formal government trip; he will perform Umrah in Mecca by personal choice.

Close sources to the party leadership confirmed that Rahman intends to undertake this Islamic pilgrimage on his own terms before finalising the itinerary for his first official foreign visit.

