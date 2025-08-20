India And China To Resume Direct Flights, Expand Kailash Yatra, Boost Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to restore direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest. The decision came during discussions following the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India.

Both sides also agreed to finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. “Both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalize an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions,” the statement read.

Flight operations were previously suspended following the Doklam crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, India and China have agreed to continue and further expand the scale of the Indian pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash/Gang Renpoche and Lake Manasarovar/Mapam Yun Tso in Tibet starting in 2026.

Reopening the Nathula route for the yatra had earlier been raised in Parliament by Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha, prompting coordinated efforts between the Governments of India and Sikkim.

The resumption of the Nathula route is expected to provide a spiritual avenue for pilgrims while boosting tourism and supporting local economies along the path.

On August 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on the meeting.

PM Modi asked Wang Yi to convey his cordial greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He expressed anticipation for attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tianjin Summit in China and for meeting President Xi Jinping. India will fully support China as the rotating chair of the SCO to ensure the summit’s success.

PM Modi emphasised the shared heritage of India and China, describing both as ancient civilisations with long histories of friendly exchanges. He highlighted that the leaders’ meeting in Kazan last October marked a turning point in bilateral relations. “India and China are partners, not rivals, and both face the common task of accelerating development,” the statement read.

Both countries agreed to strengthen exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, and expand cooperation to showcase the potential of India-China relations. The statement also stressed the importance of prudently managing border issues and preventing differences from escalating into disputes.