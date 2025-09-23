India And US Talk Prosperity, While America Pushes Tariffs – Jaishankar Shows How Real Power Talks Happen

New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), engaging in a discussion aimed at deepening cooperation across trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals.

Secretary Rubio shared the meeting on X, highlighting the goal of strengthening bilateral prosperity. "Met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at UNGA. We discussed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including trade, energy, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and more to generate prosperity for India and the United States," he wrote.

Met with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at UNGA. We discussed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals and more to generate prosperity for India and the United States.

The US Department of State issued an official statement reiterating India's “critical importance” to Washington and emphasising the value of sustained engagement across sectors of mutual interest. "Secretary Rubio, reiterating that India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States, expressed his appreciation for the Indian government's continued engagement on a number of issues, including trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and other items related to the bilateral relationship," read the statement.

Both leaders stressed on cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad framework.

EAM Jaishankar described the conversation as constructive and essential for sustained progress. "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch," he posted on X.

This was the first direct interaction between Jaishankar and Rubio since trade tensions escalated over US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods related to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Analysts say that the meeting signals a renewed effort to stabilise and advance India-US relations despite recent challenges.

The two leaders had last met in Washington during the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July and earlier in January. Monday’s bilateral discussion is viewed as an important step to reinforce ties after months of trade friction.

The 80th session of the UNGA, which officially opened on September 9, 2025, sees the High-Level General Debate beginning on September 23. India-US strategic coordination is expected to remain a key highlight throughout the summit.