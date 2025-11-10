India-Armenia Mega $4B Arms Deal: BrahMos, Akash Missiles Set To Stun Pakistan

Yerevan/New Delhi: Armenia is set to finalise a massive $3.5-4 billion arms deal with India amid ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan. Sources say the deal will include air defense systems, missile systems and artillery, marking a major leap in India’s strategic presence in the South Caucasus region.

The discussions focus on the Akash-NG missile system, which has advanced interception capabilities and a longer range than earlier versions. It impressed military observers during India’s Operation Sindoor and is expected to become a key part of Armenia’s multi-layered air defense network.

The country has also shown interest in India’s supersonic BrahMos cruise missile, which destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases during India’s military offensive against Pakistan. Defense analysts see the deal as a significant upgrade to Armenia’s capabilities while boosting India’s defense export ambitions and ‘Make in India’ initiative.

According to the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA), India has been supplying advanced weapons to Armenia since 2022. These include the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system, Konkurs anti-tank guided missiles, 155mm howitzer guns, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Akash and Akash-NG air defense batteries, anti-drone systems and small arms ammunition.

India and Armenia are also negotiating a co-production framework for the BrahMos missile, which could allow some components to be manufactured in Armenia itself.

Experts say the deal not only strengthens Armenia’s military but also enhances India’s influence in the region.

Armenia has emerged as one of India’s top defense buyers. Since 2023, Yerevan has been purchasing Indian weapons. India appointed its first defense attaché in Armenia in 2023, and in response, New Delhi stationed its own defense attaché in Yerevan in April 2024, the first such posting in the Caucasus.

The partnership began in the early 2020s with a $40 million Swathi weapon-locating radar deal. The system proved effective against Azerbaijan and outperformed comparable Polish systems.

Historically reliant on older Soviet-era weaponry, Armenia’s defense is gradually modernising with Indian technology. Analysts say the India-Armenia defense collaboration represents a new era in regional security, combining cutting-edge Indian systems with Armenia’s strategic needs.

This deal highlights India’s growing footprint in the South Caucasus and demonstrates the global appeal of its indigenous weapons technology.