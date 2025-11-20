Advertisement
India Arms Itself With America's Deadliest Tank-Killers: USD 93 Million Javelin-Excalibur Deal Turns Indian Army Into Unstoppable Force

India just became exponentially more lethal. The United States has approved two game-changing military deals worth USD 93 million that will transform the Indian Army into a precision-strike powerhouse capable of obliterating enemy armour before adversaries even know what hit them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
  India, Modernisation
Javelin missile. (Photo source: X/@DocStrangelove2)

