India Arms Itself With America's Deadliest Tank-Killers: USD 93 Million Javelin-Excalibur Deal Turns Indian Army Into Unstoppable Force

India just became exponentially more lethal. The United States has approved two game-changing military deals worth USD 93 million that will transform the Indian Army into a precision-strike powerhouse capable of obliterating enemy armour before adversaries even know what hit them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 09:01 AM IST | Source: Bureau