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India, Australia sign Traditional Knowledge Digital Library access pact to strengthen patent examination

India's CSIR has granted IP Australia access to its Traditional Knowledge Digital Library to strengthen patent examination and safeguard India's traditional knowledge from misappropriation.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
India, Australia sign Traditional Knowledge Digital Library access pact to strengthen patent examination
Image Credit: IANS

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