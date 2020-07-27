India begins reconstruction of 300-year-old Sree Sree Joy Kali Matar Temple in Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Monday began the reconstruction a 300-year-old temple Sree Sree Joy Kali Matar Temple in Bangladesh's northern Natore district. The reconstruction is happening with Indian grant assistance of Bangladeshi Taka 97 lakhs and a total cost of Bangladeshi Taka of 1.33 Crores under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme of India.

The event was virtually inaugurated by Bangladesh's State Minister for Information & Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam and Mayor of Natore Uma Choudhury Jolly.

Speaking at the event Indian envoy said, “The High Commission of India is pleased to have supported the renovation of one of the oldest temples of Bangladesh, the Sree Sree Joy Kali Matar Temple in Natore. India continues to be a committed partner of Bangladesh in the preservation of our shared heritage and culture which further strengthens our people-to-people relations."

The Bangladesh Minister said, “We will build Natore as a role model of development. In this endeavour, our friendly neighbour India will continue to stand by our side in the coming days."

Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple is one of the oldest temples situated in Natore and was built at the beginning of 18th century by Dayaram Roy, Dewan of Queen Bhahani of Natore and the founder of Dighapatia Royal Family. The compound of the temple also houses a Lord Shiva temple.

Durga and Kali Puja are celebrated every year at the temple.

India is also funding the construction of Ramakrishna Temple, Restoration of Sree Sree Anandomoyee Kali Mata Mandir in the country.