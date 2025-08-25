India Bets On Two US Lobbying Giant, While Pakistan Floods Washington With Six: Too Late Or Just In Time?

Washington, D.C.: India has appointed a new lobbying firm in the U.S. capital to enhance its diplomatic engagement with President Donald Trump administration. The Indian Embassy in Washington has signed an agreement with Mercury Public Affairs, a consultancy firm led by former U.S. Senator David Vitter.

The decision follows increasing concern in New Delhi over the trajectory of India-U.S. ties under the second Trump presidency. It also comes at a time when Pakistan has been investing heavily in lobbying efforts in Washington, raising questions over the timing of India’s move.

According to a recent Business Today report, documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) reveal that the contract between Mercury and the Indian Embassy was signed in early August 2025. The firm will provide strategic guidance and federal government relations services for a three-month period, running through mid-November. India will pay the firm a monthly fee of $75,000, totaling $225,000 for the duration of the contract.

Mercury is expected to assist India in building stronger outreach in the U.S. policy space, especially in the middle of shifting political dynamics. The firm’s prior leadership includes Susie Wiles, who now serves as a senior advisor to Trump, making the appointment notable within diplomatic circles.

This contract builds on India’s ongoing lobbying strategy, which already includes firms like SHW Partners LLC under a $1.8 million annual agreement. The latest move reflects New Delhi’s growing interest in consolidating its voice in Washington through experienced policy consultants with deep connections.

Pakistan’s Aggressive Lobbying Strategy

While India has expanded its efforts, Pakistan has maintained a significant presence in Washington’s lobbying ecosystem for several years. The country began bolstering its lobbying infrastructure shortly after Trump’s 2016 victory.

At present, Pakistan is reported to be spending close to $600,000 per month on lobbying, working with at least six U.S.-based firms to promote its interests and influence decision-makers.

Among the key firms hired by Pakistan are Orchid Advisers LLC, Seiden Law and Team Eagle Consulting. These firms are tasked with presenting Pakistan’s case to lawmakers, engaging with U.S. media outlets and strengthening its image within the administration.

Recent disclosures suggest that this strategy has yielded access. Pakistan’s army chief was invited to a private dinner at the White House, and there have been policy shifts in Islamabad’s favour, including a reduction in trade tariffs to 19 percent.

In addition to the core firms, Pakistan has contracted companies such as Javelin Advisers, led by Trump associates Keith Schiller and George Sorial; Seden Law LLP, a New York-based litigation firm; and Conscience Point Consulting, founded by policy advisor Nate Wienecke. These firms focus on direct outreach to the White House, policy influencers and media platforms.

India’s Approach – Targeted, Diplomatic

India’s approach to lobbying, though more restrained, has focused on depth rather than breadth. The choice of firms reflects a reliance on long-term political expertise and diplomatic experience. Rather than flooding Washington with multiple lobbying outfits, New Delhi continues to work with seasoned advisors who offer strategic counsel and focused engagement.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s method involves widespread influence through multiple firms working simultaneously. These firms maintain access to congressional offices, federal agencies and think tanks, with the aim of promoting Islamabad’s narrative and countering India’s position.

As both countries expand their lobbying footprints, Washington’s policy corridors are once again becoming a battleground for influence from South Asia.