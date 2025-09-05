Advertisement
India Blocks Austrian Economist’s X Account Over Controversial Post

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology flagged the content and instructed the Elon Musk-led platform to block the account in the country, as per media report. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Blocks Austrian Economist’s X Account Over Controversial Post Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn. (Photo credit: X/GunterFehlinger)

India on Friday blocked Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn's X account after he shared a controversial post calling for the “dismantling” of India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology flagged the content and instructed the Elon Musk-led platform to block the account in the country, as per media report. 

"I call to dismantle India into ExIndia as India as Modi as stabbed Ukraine and European Union in back by submitting India to Russia and China at Shanghai Summit Tianjin," Fehlinger-Jahn said in a post on X.

According to media reports, Fehlinger-Jahn also shared a map showing nearly all Indian territories as part of Pakistan, Khalistan, and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to a post sharing the screenshot, terming the remarks as “insanity” and urging the MEA to raise the issue with the Austrian Embassy. "What insanity is this? MEA must take this up with the Austrian Embassy," she said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

