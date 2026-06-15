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India-bound LNG carrier sails safely out of Hormuz

DG Shipping control room received a total of 406 calls and 784 emails from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders in the last 96 hours.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
India-bound LNG carrier sails safely out of Hormuz
Image Credit: (Image Credit: IANS)

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