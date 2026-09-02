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India condemns demolition of century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan, calls it ‘stark reminder’ of minority vulnerability

The incident comes amid concerns over the destruction of historic places of worship belonging to minority communities in Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
India condemns demolition of century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan, calls it ‘stark reminder’ of minority vulnerability
Image Credit: @HemanNamo/X

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India condemns demolition of century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan, calls it ‘stark reminder’ of minority vulnerability
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