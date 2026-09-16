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India condemns drone attack near Makkah, calls for peace in region

India has expressed concern over the reported drone attack near Makkah and condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign territory. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was concerned by the incident because of Makkah’s importance to Muslims worldwide. He also called for the early restoration of peace and stability across the region.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
India condemns drone attack near Makkah, calls for peace in region
Image Credit: X and IANS. India reacts to drone attack near Mecca.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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