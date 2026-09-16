/India condemns drone attack near Makkah, calls for peace in region

India has expressed concern over the reported drone attack near Makkah and condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign territory. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was concerned by the incident because of Makkah’s importance to Muslims worldwide. He also called for the early restoration of peace and stability across the region.
India expresses "deep concern" at the drone attack near Makkah— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 16, 2026
Statement: pic.twitter.com/uAzoeehaZj
India has expressed concern over the reported drone attack near Mecca and stressed the importance of protecting civilian lives and infrastructure.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the location of the incident made it particularly concerning because of Mecca's special significance to Muslims around the world.
Jaiswal said, "We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah (Mecca). India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world."
"We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," he added.
The statement from New Delhi came after Saudi authorities said their air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the drone was intercepted before it entered the prohibited airspace around the holy city. Saudi officials said the drone had been launched by the Houthis.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said the incident was the second reported attempt to target Mecca, referring to a ballistic missile incident in July 2017.
"At 18:50 on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2026, the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia before it entered the prohibited airspace area of the Holy City of Makkah. The hostile drone was intercepted in southern Makkah," the Saudi Press Agency quoted General Al-Malki as saying.
"This hostile and terrorist act is the second attempt to target Makkah, following the first attempt with a ballistic missile on July 27, 2017. This can only be described as a disgraceful act, an attempt to target the birthplace of revelation, the land of the message, and the destination that draws the hearts of millions of Muslims from around the world," he added.
Al-Malki said the incident was an attempt to frighten Umrah performers and described it as a deliberate act aimed at provoking Muslims.
"The security of the Two Holy Mosques and the Umrah performers is a red line, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia and its hostile and terrorist behaviour."
Saudi Arabia has increased security measures amid a wider escalation involving the Houthis and other regional forces. Reuters reported that the drone was destroyed south of Mecca before it entered the city's restricted airspace.
The Houthi side has disputed Saudi Arabia's account. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree denied that the group had targeted Mecca and described the Saudi claim as a fabrication, according to Reuters.
This means the claim about the intended target remains disputed. Saudi authorities have said the drone was heading towards the prohibited airspace around Mecca, while the Houthis deny targeting the holy city.
The incident comes as tensions between Iran and the US continue. India said it hoped peace and stability could be restored at the earliest.
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