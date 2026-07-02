/India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan, seeks action

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as a targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. New Delhi urged Pakistan to investigate the matter, punish those responsible, and restore the damaged portions of the historic religious site.
Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition of the historic gurdwara and the alleged lack of action by Pakistani authorities.
"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement.
Our response to media queries regarding reported demolition of 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan https://t.co/V7QUzNwuRm pic.twitter.com/WpWGONrnIp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026
Pakistan demolished a 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara—known as Gurdwara Singh Sahib—in the city of Farooqabad using a bulldozer. The Government of India has lodged a strong protest against this. However, it is surprising that Khalistanis based in Britain, Canada, and the US, as… pic.twitter.com/jgHk6yoRbA — Jitendra pratap singh (@jpsin1) July 2, 2026
The MEA said the reported demolition was not an isolated incident and expressed concern over what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.
"This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated," the spokesperson said.
India called on the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt investigation into the demolition and take action against those responsible.
"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice," the statement said.
The MEA also urged Pakistan to restore and reconstruct the demolished portions of the historic gurdwara without delay.
"The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest," Jaiswal said.
India further urged Pakistan to fulfil its responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of minority communities and protect their religious sites.
"Further, we urge the Government of Pakistan to discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan," the statement added.
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