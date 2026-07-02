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India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan, seeks action

India called the incident a targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine and urged Pakistan to investigate the matter, punish those responsible, and restore the demolished portions of the gurdwara.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan, seeks action
Image Credit: X. 125-year-old Gurdwara demolished in Pakistan.

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