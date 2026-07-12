India on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board have been rescued. One Indian national is still reported missing. India’s Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities during the ongoing search and rescue operation.
In an official statement posted on X, the ministry said rescue efforts are continuing and that Indian officials are in touch with Omani authorities.
The MEA said, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support."
Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of OmanRandhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 12, 2026
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The ministry said India’s Embassy in Oman is actively following developments and assisting with coordination efforts. It also thanked Omani authorities for supporting the ongoing search and rescue operation.
Officials said efforts are continuing to locate the missing Indian national. The embassy remains in contact with local agencies involved in the rescue mission.
The MEA said the repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region are a serious concern and urged all sides to reduce tensions and support diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability.
"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement read.
The statement came after the United States launched a third round of strikes against Iran earlier in the day. The US alleged that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel GFS Galaxy while it was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement posted on X by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), one civilian crew member is missing. The vessel also suffered major damage and is unable to continue its voyage.
"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.
CENTCOM added that an onboard fire and significant engine room damage left the vessel unable to continue its journey. The situation has further increased concerns over maritime security and regional stability in one of the world's most important shipping routes.
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