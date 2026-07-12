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  • /India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman's coast; calls for de-escalation in region

India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman's coast; calls for de-escalation in region

The Ministry of External Affairs said 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board have been rescued, while one Indian remains missing.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman's coast; calls for de-escalation in region
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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