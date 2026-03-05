Advertisement
NewsWorldIndia offers official condolences on death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
KHAMENEI DEATH

India offers official condolences on death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

India offered condolences on Khamenei’s death as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi. The Iranian mission also lowered its flag to half-mast to honour the late leader.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India offers official condolences on death of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiForeign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

India offered condolences on Khamenei’s death on Thursday, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signing the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on behalf of the Government of India. 

