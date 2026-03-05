India offers official condolences on death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
India offered condolences on Khamenei’s death as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi. The Iranian mission also lowered its flag to half-mast to honour the late leader.
