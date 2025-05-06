'India Could Attack Any Point On LoC': Pakistani Defence Minister Amid Tensions

Pahalgam Terror Attack Fallout: Since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been living in fear. There is growing concern in Pakistan that India may take military action at any moment. Now, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has warned the public that India could launch a military strike on the Line of Control (LoC) at any time. Last week, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had made a similar claim, stating that they have ‘credible evidence’ of an Indian military strike within the next 24–36 hours.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said, “There are reports that India could attack any point on the Line of Control. A strong response will be given to New Delhi.” This statement comes at a time when tensions are running high between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. On April 22, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuring several others.

Khawaja Asif also mentioned that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an international investigation into the Pahalgam attack. Asif said, “Such an investigation will reveal whether India itself or some internal group was involved, and the truth behind New Delhi’s baseless allegations will come to light.”

Following the Pahalgam attack, fearing a military action against India, Pakistan has mobilized its army towards the Line of Control. Pakistan has also issued nuclear threat to India.

mid escalating tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army has responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 5 to early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army said in a statement, "During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner."