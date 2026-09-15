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India debunks Pakistan’s plot to hide Masood Azhar, Intel traces JeM Chief to Sindh and Rawalpindi not Afghanistan

Pakistan’s priority is to keep Azhar safe while also keeping him away from FATF scrutiny

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
India debunks Pakistan’s plot to hide Masood Azhar, Intel traces JeM Chief to Sindh and Rawalpindi not Afghanistan
Image Credit: JeM Chief Masood Azhar. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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