/India dispatches humanitarian aid, essential medicines to Nepal after flash floods

India on Wednesday night dispatched the first tranche of relief supplies to Nepal aboard an Indian Air Force transport aircraft after flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 95 people and caused extensive damage.
The relief assistance was sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him of India’s full humanitarian support in responding to the disaster.
"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," PM Modi said in a social media post following the conversation.
"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India had dispatched 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies, including essential medicines, to assist Nepal in responding to the severe floods.
Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2026
Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected.
In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people. pic.twitter.com/FUJdkJzi1o
"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods," Jaishankar said on X.
"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he added.
The relief supplies were transported by an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft that departed from Hindon airbase near Delhi for Kathmandu at approximately 8:35 pm.
According to the most recent reports, at least 95 people have lost their lives and hundreds remain missing after flash floods hit areas along the Nepal-Tibet border.
New Delhi is expected to despatch further relief materials over the next few days, with another military transport aircraft likely to leave for Kathmandu on Thursday morning.
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