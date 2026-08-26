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India dispatches humanitarian aid, essential medicines to Nepal after flash floods

India has dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid and essential medicines to flood-hit Nepal aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, with further relief supplies expected in the coming days.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
India dispatches humanitarian aid, essential medicines to Nepal after flash floods
Image Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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