India successfully evacuated 75 of its citizens from conflict-stricken Syria on Tuesday, following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad’s government by rebel forces. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the operation on Wednesday, ensuring the safe exit of Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in the region.

Among those evacuated were 44 zaireen (pilgrims) from Jammu & Kashmir stranded in Saida Zainab, a prominent pilgrimage site. "All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return via available commercial flights to India," the MEA stated.

Coordinated Evacuation Efforts

India's embassies in Damascus and Beirut worked in close coordination to prioritize the safety of its citizens. "The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the statement read, reflecting New Delhi's commitment to protecting its diaspora in crisis zones.

Indian nationals still in Syria were urged to stay in contact with the Embassy in Damascus for updates. The MEA provided an emergency helpline number (+963 993385973) and email address (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for assistance.

Fallout of Assad’s Overthrow

The evacuation followed a rapid escalation of the situation in Syria. On Sunday, the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of Damascus, ending Assad’s nearly 14-year authoritarian rule and the Assad family’s five-decade dominance. Reports indicate that Assad has fled to Russia seeking asylum.

The MEA earlier called for a peaceful and inclusive political transition in Syria. "India will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for a resolution led by the Syrian people," it emphasized.