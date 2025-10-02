India Excludes Pakistan, China From UN Peacekeeper Meet – Here’s Why It Matters

New Delhi: India has chosen not to invite Pakistan and China to an upcoming conclave of Army chiefs from UN troop-contributing nations, scheduled here from October 14 to 16. The decision highlights India’s careful approach to global military engagements and its firm stance on deploying troops abroad only under explicit United Nations directives.

Indian Army Deputy Chief (IS&T) Lt-Gen Rakesh Kapoor explained that the meeting will bring together senior military leaders from over 30 nations. He said the discussions are designed to strengthen cooperation and promote a “stable international order”.

The conclave, he added, will provide a platform for exchanging operational experiences, sharing best practices and enhancing coordination among peacekeeping contributors.

When asked about the possibility of India sending troops to ongoing conflict zones like Ukraine or Gaza, Vishwesh Negi, joint secretary at the defence ministry, said that such deployments are “unlikely” under current circumstances, pointing to the complex dynamics within the UN Security Council.

Lt-Gen Kapoor reiterated India’s consistent policy, stating, “India deploys troops overseas only under UN flag.”

India has a long and distinguished history in UN peacekeeping operations. Since the 1950s, the country has been among the largest contributors of personnel for UN missions around the world.

Lt-Gen Kapoor highlighted the scale of India’s involvement: “In 75 years, India has contributed over 2.9 lakh peacekeepers spread across 50 UN missions. During this period, 182 peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice.”

The upcoming conclave is expected to focus on operational challenges, training standards and evolving security threats faced by peacekeepers in various regions. India’s decision to host the meet without Pakistan and China reflects its strategic calculation, emphasising collaboration with nations that share common objectives in peacekeeping and international stability.

Observers note that India’s approach demonstrates a careful balancing of its global responsibilities and domestic priorities. By underlining that troop deployments occur only under UN mandate, New Delhi sends a message of measured engagement while maintaining its commitment to international peace.

The meeting will allow participating nations to exchange insights on logistics, mission planning and personnel welfare, fostering stronger coordination across UN missions.

With this initiative, India reinforces its reputation as a key player in global peacekeeping while setting the tone for operational transparency and multilateral cooperation. The three-day meet is expected to produce recommendations and shared strategies that could influence future UN peacekeeping operations and strengthen India’s position as a responsible contributor to international security.