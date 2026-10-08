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India tears into Pakistan at UN after Islamabad tries to shift terror blame

India counters Pakistan at UN as Islamabad claims a 'global war' on terror to Guterres while ignoring cross-border terrorism charges.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
India tears into Pakistan at UN after Islamabad tries to shift terror blame
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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