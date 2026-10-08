/India tears into Pakistan at UN after Islamabad tries to shift terror blame

India has openly challenged Pakistan at the United Nations, repeating its claim that cross-border terrorism continues to come from Pakistani soil. The big diplomatic fight broke out on the final day of UN Chief Antonio Guterres's visit to Islamabad, directly challenging Pakistan's attempt to focus their high-profile talks on its security campaign by calling it a "global war" against terrorism.
The security talks took a dramatic turn when Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry met with the UN chief to talk about terrorism, border safety, and Pakistan's role in sending troops to help the UN keep peace. According to Pakistan's official news agency APP, Naqvi claimed that 25 terrorist groups are running out of Afghanistan and posing a danger way past Pakistan's borders, saying the world needs to stand together to fight this threat.
Islamabad has repeatedly blamed militant groups inside Afghanistan for launching attacks inside Pakistan, though Kabul has denied sheltering these groups and says Pakistan's terror problems are homegrown.
The claim comes during a fresh period of tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan:
As Pakistan tried to show its anti-terror fight as part of a global battle, New Delhi launched a sharp counter-attack at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee.
Rejecting comments made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation regarding Jammu and Kashmir, India said the group failed to see the difference between the "victim and the perpetrator" of terrorism. India made it clear that it has every right to protect its citizens from cross-border terrorism coming out of Pakistan. New Delhi has long maintained that normal and friendly ties with Pakistan are impossible until Pakistan takes real action against terror groups and camps used to attack India. Pakistan denies that it supports terrorism and has instead accused India of backing militant activities inside Pakistan, charging that both neighbours have traded back and forth at the United Nations for years.
Islamabad's argument is also linked to the rising number of terror attacks it is facing on its own soil, especially in places like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Pakistan has blamed the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other armed groups for attacking security forces and regular citizens, claiming their leaders and fighters use safe havens across the Afghan border.
Pakistan's military said earlier this month that militant leaders had met up in Afghanistan to plan attacks inside Pakistan, a claim denied by the Taliban government. The dispute has become a massive source of tension between two governments that used to be very close when the Taliban returned to power in Kabul back in 2021.
Guterres's own public statements during the trip also focused on terrorism. A UN briefing on October 7 said the Secretary-General discussed the threat with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and told him the UN stands firmly with Pakistan in fighting it. The UN also thanked Pakistan for sending its troops to help keep peace worldwide.
Naqvi told Guterres that 181 Pakistani personnel have lost their lives while serving on UN peace missions. He promised that Pakistan would keep sending soldiers and police to help the UN. Guterres praised Pakistan's long history of helping keep peace and called its role "commendable."
Guterres was in Pakistan from October 6 to 8 and met President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Munir. His second term as UN chief ends on December 31.
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