/India tears into Pakistan at UN after Islamabad tries to shift terror blame

Rejecting comments made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation regarding Jammu and Kashmir, India said the group failed to see the difference between the "victim and the perpetrator" of terrorism. India made it clear that it has every right to protect its citizens from cross-border terrorism coming out of Pakistan. New Delhi has long maintained that normal and friendly ties with Pakistan are impossible until Pakistan takes real action against terror groups and camps used to attack India. Pakistan denies that it supports terrorism and has instead accused India of backing militant activities inside Pakistan, charging that both neighbours have traded back and forth at the United Nations for years.