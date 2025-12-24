India Expresses Concern Over Demolition Of Hindu Deity Statue In Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute | Video

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the demolition of a recently built statue of a Hindu deity in the disputed Thailand-Cambodia border area, stating that such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers worldwide and should not take place.

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered across the region as part of shared civilisational heritage, and urged both nations to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further damage to lives, property, and heritage.

Our response to media queries regarding the demolition of Hindu deity statue https://t.co/WEeDVzhUAL pic.twitter.com/hNMbKj3gNP — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 24, 2025

“We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute. Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage. Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not take place. We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives and damage to property and heritage,” the statement read.