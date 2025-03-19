India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Situation, Calls For Humanitarian Aid and Hostage Release

New Delhi: India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for the release of all hostages and the continuation of humanitarian aid.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The remarks came after Israel resumed airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday, raising uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire it had reached with Hamas in January. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 400 people were killed in the latest Israeli bombardment.

"We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," the MEA added.