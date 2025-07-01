India Eyes Advanced Russian Weapons Amid U.S. Threats – Could Trump Impose Sanctions?

New Delhi: India is not backing down. Russia is not slowing either. As Western leaders sound alarms, New Delhi and Moscow are in a quiet embrace, tightening their defense ties one deal at a time. In a high-profile engagement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov. They talked in closed session about military cooperation.

India’s military arsenal still leans heavily on Russian systems. Over half of India’s defense equipment is of Russian origin. Tanks, fighters, missiles and air defense systems – all have played a role. This dependency is not new. But it has become more visible as the war in Ukraine drags on and sanctions pile up.

The United States is not pleased. The former Joe Biden administration, and now President Donald Trump’s camp as well, have warned countries trading with Russia. There is talk of tariffs, penalties and even secondary sanctions. But India is not blinking.

India is a “strategic partner, a traditional friend”, Belousov said. In a separate post on X, Singh struck the same tone, emphasising “pragmatic” talks to support defense ties. These are not merely ceremonial words.

India’s reliance on Russian hardware was only reinforced after Operation Sindoor. In the recent conflict with Pakistan, it was the Russian-origin systems that proved their mettle. Developed by India and Russia together, the BrahMos missile laid waste Pakistan runways and radar stations. Indian jets flew deeper. Islamabad’s defenses crumbled. And then there was the S-400.

For four tense days, it shielded Indian air bases from incoming missiles and drones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself praised its performance during a post-war visit to Adampur airbase at Jalandhar in Punjab.

Retired Army Major Manik M. Jolly says the mood in India has shifted. Confidence in Russian platforms has grown. He believes the Su-57 stealth fighters could be a game-changer for the Indian Air Force. He also points to the potential of the BrahMos-II – possibly boosted by Russian Zircon missile tech.

That is not all. Experts now want to push into hypersonics. Glide vehicles, ramjets and scramjets – these are no longer distant dreams. Defense analyst Girish Linganna believes collaboration on R-37M missiles and hypersonic glide weapons could benefit both nations.

Technology transfer is key. India wants more than just hardware. Local manufacturing, joint development and long-term tech partnerships are now central to New Delhi’s approach.

Linganna also sees another possibility. India could purchase systems such as the Russian Voronezh radar or Container-S arrays to negate enemy drones. These long-range radars can see stealthy threats hundreds of kilometers out. Joint production would take on the New Delhi’s immediate requirements and further its “Make in India” priorities.

Behind every handshake and statement lies one question – how far can this go before Washington reacts? With Trump threatening penalties on nations trading with Moscow, India’s choices are under the spotlight. But for now, New Delhi is not changing course. Russian weapons are staying in the mix. And new ones might be coming soon.