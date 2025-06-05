Advertisement
INDIA R-37M MISSILE

India Eyes Deadliest Missile Yet: Meet R-37M That Can Obliterate Pakistan’s AWACS, F-16s Before They Even Fire

Russia has reportedly offered to supply the R-37M and license its production on Indian soil.

Written By Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 12:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In the escalating arms race post-Operation Sindoor, India may be acquiring a game-changing weapon that could rewrite South Asia’s air warfare equation. It is Russian R-37M missile, a long-range air-to-air beast so fast and deadly that even the United States and China are known to shudder at its capabilities.

Russia is said to have offered India to supply the R-37M and license its production on Indian soil. If the deal goes through, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will gain a powerful edge over adversaries such as China and Pakistan in high-stakes aerial confrontations.

The R-37M is considered to be a nightmare for Pakistan’s F-16s and AWACS. It is not only a missile but also a jet killer. Built to destroy enemy aircraft from beyond visual range (BVR), it can take down Pakistan’s prized F-16s and AWACS surveillance aircraft before they even detect an Indian fighter jet.

With speeds of up to Mach 6, six times the speed of sound, the R-37M can strike targets more than 300 kilometers away. Its mid-flight target switch capability and active radar guidance system make it almost impossible to dodge, even for highly maneuverable jets.

“It’s not a missile but an airborne predator. It allows India to destroy enemy aircraft without ever entering their strike zone. That flips the entire doctrine of air combat,” said a senior defense analyst.

At present, the IAF deploys R-77 missiles on its Su-30MKI jets. But the R-37M could replace the R-77 entirely, offering a dramatic leap in range, speed and precision. Designed originally to target U.S. AWACS and refueling aircraft, the R-37M’s induction into India’s arsenal would render Pakistan’s air surveillance systems deeply vulnerable.

Russia is reportedly willing to share production technology, allowing India to manufacture the missile domestically – a huge win for India’s ‘Make in India’ defense ambitions.

Built for the kill, let’s know the R-37M by the numbers: speed – Up to Mach 6 (7,400 km/h); range – estimated 300-400 km; weight – 510 kg, length – over four metres; warhead – 60 kg high-explosive; designation – NATO calls it the AA-13 Axehead; and targets – fighter jets, AWACS, drones and tanker aircraft.

Unlike older systems, the R-37M does not need visual confirmation. It can lock onto targets far outside the enemy's radar or weapon range, hitting them from the safety of stand-off distances. For Indian pilots, this means striking first from far and never being seen.

R-37M Can Strike Across LoC

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is heavily reliant on U.S.-made F-16s, which are considered its crown jewel. But defense experts warn that with the R-37M in play, India could shoot them down from across the Line of Control (LoC) before they even know what hit them.

“The R-37M neutralises Pakistan’s aerial advantage. If deployed, this missile makes any cross-border intrusion suicidal for enemy jets,” said a retired Air Marshal.

As India’s defense modernisation accelerates in the wake geopolitical tensions simmer, the R-37M could soon be a centerpiece of the country’s air dominance strategy – one that might keep adversaries awake at night.

