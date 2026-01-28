India eyes ‘Mediterranean Quad’ with Greece and Israel – A strategic wall against Turkey-Pakistan?

New Delhi: A new security proposal is under discussion in the Mediterranean region. Greece, Cyprus and Israel have signed a military cooperation agreement. There is now talk of India joining this arrangement to expand its scope. The proposal is being deliberated upon because India has good relations with all three countries and regional partnerships are evolving.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have invited India to engage through what is being described as a “3+1” framework. The arrangement suggests a willingness to work more closely on defence, security and stability in the region. Strategic circles see this as a natural extension of existing ties rather than a sudden change.

India shares defence and diplomatic relations with Israel. Greece and Cyprus have also emerged as reliable partners for New Delhi in recent years.

Greek City Times reports that the idea has picked up momentum after comments by retired Indian Air Marshal Anil Chopra. He has suggested expanding the current Greece–Cyprus–Israel arrangement by bringing India on board. He has also talked about the possible inclusion of the United Arab Emirates at a later stage.

The development has led to a discussion across geopolitical forums. India has not issued any official response so far.

The interest in such a grouping comes at a time of new military understandings in West Asia. Pakistan signed a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia last year. Turkey is also part of the conversations around this arrangement. The framework resembles a collective security pact where an attack on one partner is treated as a concern for all.

Many analysts describe it as an emerging “Islamic NATO”. The prospect raises unease in New Delhi given India’s long-running tensions with Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan together carry strong military reach and economic influence. Their coordination could alter regional balances. Against this backdrop, a platform involving India and Israel appears attractive to planners who favour counterweights built on shared interests. Israel brings advanced military capability and India brings scale, experience and regional reach.

The UAE features increasingly in these discussions. Its ties with India is strong. Its partnership with Israel has grown since normalisation. Relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have seen strains in recent years. These realities influence the emerging picture.

The evolving alignments suggest a gradual change in regional partnerships. India enjoys goodwill in Israel, Greece and Cyprus. The UAE enjoys trust in both India and Israel. These links create space for a broader framework to take form over time. If the pieces come together, a future grouping of India, Israel, Greece, Cyprus and the UAE could emerge as a Mediterranean Quad in all but name.

For now, this idea is only being discussed. The talks show changing priorities and common concerns, not official agreements. Experts watching the region can see the direction it is heading.