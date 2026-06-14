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India-flagged 'Virat 1' involved in incident off Oman coast, rescue operation on

Earlier, the MEA had summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge India's strong protest against the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
India-flagged 'Virat 1' involved in incident off Oman coast, rescue operation on
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