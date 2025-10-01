India Flexes Muscle: Mega-Dam In Arunachal Pradesh To Thwart China’s Himalayan Threat

New Delhi: India is planning a massive dam in Arunachal Pradesh as a defensive measure against China’s upstream project on the Siang River. The move is intended to secure water storage and mitigate potential threats from sudden releases of water, which Indian officials fear could be weaponised. The project comes amid tensions over the $167 billion Yaxia hydropower initiative in Tibet.

The proposed dam would create a storage reservoir of approximately 9.2 billion cubic metres, equivalent to four million Olympic-size swimming pools. The dam would stand 280 metres high, making it the tallest and most powerful in India. The facility is expected to generate 11,200-11,600 megawatts of hydropower, but officials have emphasised that flood control and water security are the primary objectives.

During the lean season, the reservoir will be filled to capacity, providing a buffer in case water is diverted upstream. During the monsoon, the dam will retain up to two-thirds of its capacity to absorb sudden water releases.

China’s Yaxia project includes five hydropower stations that could produce three times the electricity of the Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest power station. Beijing has denied any intention of harming downstream nations and stated that cross-border hydropower projects will not negatively affect India. Chinese media reports suggest the project may include tunnels and water diversion measures.

The plan has generated significant opposition from local Adi tribes in Arunachal Pradesh. Villagers consider the Siang River sacred and rely on it for agriculture and cultural identity. Locals are opposing the project, claiming that the dam would threaten the survival of the Adi community. He and other locals have blocked survey operations and protested against the project, including torching drilling machines.

Adi groups such as the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum have demanded detailed project plans to understand the dam’s potential impact. Officials and experts warn that dozens of villages could be affected or displaced. Residents in the region say the Adi community could disappear entirely if the dam proceeds.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has defended the project, calling it a national security necessity. Maharaj K. Pandit, a Himalayan ecology specialist at the National University of Singapore, said that China’s aggressive water policies make such a response essential for downstream riparian nations.

Former Indian ambassador to Beijing Ashok K. Kantha described China’s dam project as reckless and said that India’s initiative would act as a defensive measure against potential flow regulation by Beijing.

Experts such as Anamika Barua, a transborder water governance specialist at IIT Guwahati, have cautioned that the construction of mega-dams in the seismically active region carries risks. She suggested that diplomatic engagement and cooperative water management could achieve more sustainable outcomes.

Despite this, India has proceeded with large-scale hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh, including two prior dams that overcame local resistance.

Officials from India’s National Hydropower Corporation, which is tasked with developing the dam, stated that the primary focus is flood mitigation and water security rather than electricity production. The agency emphasised that the project is a strategic response to China’s upstream developments.

The dam project represents a complex balance of national security, hydropower generation and local community impact. Authorities face the challenge of ensuring regional water stability while addressing strong opposition from indigenous communities who view the river as central to their culture and survival.