India is planning another military base in Mizoram to strengthen security along its eastern border. The move is part of a wider plan to protect the Siliguri Corridor, also called the Chicken's Neck. The government is also upgrading border infrastructure after political changes in Bangladesh and growing security concerns in the region.
NEW DELHI: India is reviewing plans to build a fourth military base in northeastern Mizoram. The new base will complete a defensive line along the country's eastern border. It follows the quick establishment of three new army bases to protect the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck. The move comes after political changes in neighboring Bangladesh.
Army officials are studying locations near Parva village in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The review follows a senior Army visit to the border area in December 2025. If the proposal gets approval, a battalion from the Army's Dimapur-based 3 Corps will be permanently deployed at the site. The base will serve as an important frontline defense position.
The proposed base in Mizoram is part of a larger plan to strengthen border security. Three military bases have already been set up to guard key routes leading to the Northeast.
The Siliguri Vulnerability: The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow, 22-kilometer-wide strip of Indian territory in West Bengal. Sandwiched between Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, it serves as the solitary land bridge connecting India's northeastern states to the rest of the mainland.
The first three bases cover the northern and western sides of the corridor. The planned Parva base will secure the southern side. Parva is located near the meeting point of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. This position allows Indian forces to watch activity from different directions at the same time.
Defense experts say the faster pace of these deployments follows the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus later took charge. These political developments have changed the security situation for India.
Indian security agencies are watching Bangladesh's closer ties with China and Pakistan. The new military bases are expected to improve border security. They can also help stop infiltration, smuggling and possible security risks linked to the conflict in Myanmar.
The Border Security Force is also expanding its security network. During the next five years, all 85 BSF border outposts along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border will be upgraded with modern facilities.
The upgraded outposts will include:
India says its diplomatic relations with Bangladesh remain peaceful. At the same time, the expansion of military bases and border infrastructure shows that New Delhi is preparing for long-term security challenges. The government is giving greater attention to protecting the country's eastern border and the strategic Siliguri Corridor.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.