Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Securing the chokepoint: Inside India's plan to strengthen chicken's neck with new military base near Bangladesh border

Securing the chokepoint: Inside India's plan to strengthen chicken's neck with new military base near Bangladesh border

India is planning a fourth military base in Mizoram to strengthen the security of the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck. The move completes a four-base defense network near Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Securing the chokepoint: Inside India's plan to strengthen chicken's neck with new military base near Bangladesh border
Image Credit: Zee News. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announce separation after 15 years of marriage, vow to co-parent daughter
Addinath Kothare6 min ago
2
Chhari Mubarak12 min ago
3
Chicken's Neck48 min ago
4
RBI Grade B Admit Card 202653 min ago
5
Ramayana Trailer54 min ago