India gave docking nod to Iranian warship IRIS Lavan before US torpedo sank IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka: Report

The Indian government had quietly approved a different Iranian ship the IRIS Lavan to dock at the southwestern port of Kochi before the US Navy sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, as per reports.

IRIS Lavan berthed at Kochi on March 4, following an emergency docking request received from Tehran on February 28, the same day hostilities broke out between the United States and Iran. According to sources, the vessel cited technical difficulties as the reason for the urgent request. Clearance was granted the following day. Along with the ship, India also extended refuge to all 183 crew members on board, who are currently being accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi.

Government Sources told ANI, "Days before the IRIS Dena incident south of Sri Lanka, India was approached by Iran to take in the Iranian Ship IRIS Lavan, which was also in the region for the International Fleet Review. This request was received on 28 February 2026, indicating that a docking at Kochi was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues. Approval was accorded for the docking on 1 March. IRIS Lavan has since docked at Kochi on 4 March. In this context, its crew of 183 are currently accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi."

The approval came prior to a US submarine striking IRIS Dena in waters off Sri Lanka on March 4, deepening the US-Iran conflict and heightening regional tensions. The attack killed 87 crew members aboard IRIS Dena, while Sri Lanka rescued over 30 survivors. India's Navy deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, alongside P8I maritime patrol aircraft, to support the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operation.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh maintained that IRIS Dena was "unarmed and unloaded" at the time of the incident, describing the vessel as being on its return journey after participating in a naval exercise held in India.

Senior officials directly involved in the sequence of events have been unequivocal that the Indian Navy bore no responsibility for IRIS Dena once it departed Indian waters after the sea phase of the MILAN exercise concluded on February 24, 2026. The vessel sailed out from the Visakhapatnam coast on the afternoon of February 25, at which point India's custodial responsibility ended. Its last port of call before the incident was Hambantota, Sri Lanka, and it was operating in international waters within Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone when it was struck.

"India's watch ends when a ship leaves Indian territorial waters, not when it docks back home," an official stated.

Officials further noted that the US-Israel military campaign against Iran commenced three days after the MILAN exercise wrapped up, while the attack on IRIS Dena occurred eight days after the drill had concluded. IRIS Dena neither requested assistance nor sought refuge or operational support from the Indian Navy at any point after leaving Indian shores. For over eight days following the exercise, the vessel was observed loitering in international waters.

Since India is not a party to the conflict, it had no control over or involvement in the ship's movements thereafter. Sources have raised pointed questions about whether the vessel's prolonged presence in the region after departing Visakhapatnam was part of Iran's broader strategic positioning in response to US naval operations.