/India has become indispensable to the G7 and the emerging world order | DNA Analysis

India's growing influence in global affairs was highlighted during the G7 Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation reinforced the country's expanding role in diplomacy, economics, security, and global governance. The discussion gained prominence after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remarked that India's presence at the G7 reflects a changing global order and acknowledged that the grouping can no longer claim exclusive dominance over international affairs.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of why India has become an increasingly important partner for major world powers and how its rising stature is reshaping the global balance of power.
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The analysis noted that India's importance on the world stage has been recognized for years. While addressing the Indian Parliament in 2010, former US President Barack Obama had described India not as an emerging power but as an established and responsible global power. Nearly sixteen years later, similar sentiments are being echoed by world leaders as India's strategic relevance continues to grow.
According to the analysis, India today occupies a unique diplomatic position. It is regarded as a leading voice of the Global South while maintaining strong ties with Western nations. At the same time, India enjoys longstanding relations with Russia and has developed trusted partnerships across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. This broad diplomatic reach has enhanced India's ability to connect different regions and power centres.
The programme also highlighted India's economic strength. While many G7 economies are experiencing slower growth, India remains among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. At a time when the economic influence of emerging blocs and developing regions is increasing, India is being viewed as a key driver of global growth.
Energy security was identified as another factor elevating India's importance. Amid concerns over supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions affecting global energy markets, India has emerged as a crucial partner in maintaining secure and reliable supply chains, particularly across the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean region.
The analysis further pointed to China's growing influence over critical supply chains and strategic resources. As major economies seek to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on any single country, India is increasingly being seen as a viable alternative and a balancing force in the global economic landscape.
India's contribution to global healthcare was also underscored. As one of the world's leading suppliers of generic medicines, India plays a vital role in supporting healthcare systems across the globe. Its pharmaceutical sector has become an important pillar of international health security.
Demographics were cited as another major advantage. While several developed nations face challenges associated with ageing populations, India possesses a large and youthful workforce, making it an attractive market as well as a long-term growth partner for advanced economies.
On the strategic front, the analysis noted India's growing military capabilities and expanding role in regional and global security. Its strong defence profile, coupled with its geopolitical position, has further strengthened its standing among major powers.
The programme concluded that India's combination of diplomatic influence, economic growth, demographic strength, healthcare capacity, and strategic importance has made it an indispensable player in the evolving global order. As countries adapt to shifting geopolitical realities, India's role is expected to become increasingly central to international decision-making and cooperation.
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