India Hits China Where It Hurts Most, Hosts Beijing’s Enemy, Sends Strongest Message With Naval Alliance In South China Sea

New Delhi: India welcomed one of China’s fiercest maritime adversaries this week with full diplomatic honours and coordinated military manoeuvres. As Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stepped onto Indian soil for a state visit, Indian warships were already cutting through the South China Sea alongside the Philippine Navy. The message from New Delhi was India stands with Beijing’s biggest regional rival.

The joint naval passage took place inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. Indian ships INS Delhi, INS Shakti and INS Kiltan sailed alongside Philippine frigates BRP Miguel Malvar and BRP Jose Rizal. The two-day operation was calm but closely monitored.

“We did not experience any untoward incidents, but there are still those shadowing us as we had already expected,” said Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner.

The naval drill unfolded just as President Marcos departed Manila for his five-day visit to India. The timing was not incidental. The idea for the joint operation came during Brawner’s meeting with his Indian counterpart in March.

The exercise, confirmed by Indian officials, formed part of New Delhi’s broader push to further strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific.

As part of the ongoing Operational Deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships INS Delhi (Guided Missile Destroyer), INS Shakti (Fleet Tanker), and INS Kiltan (Anti Submarine Warfare corvette) of the Eastern Fleet concluded their port call at Manila

Indian Navy ships INS Delhi, Shakti, Kiltan in Manila, Philippines; to hold joint exercises with Philippines counterparts

#IndianNavy and #Philippines naval forces conducted first joint naval exercise in the #WestPhilippineSea



Two PLA Navy vessels where tracking the exercise from 10 Nautical Miles, away #SouthChinaSea



vid cr ANC 24/7 Philippines

In New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs reinforced its maritime posture through official briefings. “Our position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent. We consider the South China Sea part of global commons. We support freedom of navigation, overflight and legitimate commerce through the waters of the South China Sea. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region, and our position is based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982,” said MEA Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran.

He emphasised India’s view that ongoing negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should include voices from all affected parties, including those outside the formal talks. “It should be effective, substantive and inclusive of the interests of all stakeholders,” he added.

The Indian and Philippine governments formalised their growing partnership with a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos endorsed expanded cooperation in defence, maritime security, humanitarian response, pollution control, shipbuilding, coastal surveillance and disaster relief.

Both countries expressed concern over rising aggression in the region and called for restraint. The joint statement reiterated their commitment to international law, including the UNCLOS, and their support for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They pledged increased participation in joint maritime drills, including the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, the Exercise MILAN and the Philippines’ Maritime Cooperative Activities.

India is delighted to welcome Philippines President, Mr. Bongbong Marcos at a time when we mark 75 years of bilateral relations between our nations. It is equally gladdening that we have decided to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, which ensures our cooperation becomes

We are working to boost cultural linkages between India and Philippines. Our nations will work together in tourism, connectivity and holding regular cultural exchange programmes.

The partnership now extends to cyber security, peacekeeping, critical technologies, economic security and military medicine. Maritime domain awareness will remain a top priority, with both sides planning joint research and technology sharing.

India’s actions have not gone unnoticed in Beijing. The Chinese foreign ministry repeated its long-standing position that disputes in the South China Sea must remain between “countries directly involved”, warning against third-party interference.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theatre Command had earlier accused the Philippines of inviting foreign militaries to conduct joint patrols, saying such moves “undermine regional peace and stability”. The reference to India’s involvement was implicit but clear.

The joint naval passage comes against the backdrop of a broader regional realignment. Since late 2023, the Philippines has conducted maritime operations with the United States, Japan, Australia, France and Canada. India now joins that list, adding its weight and ships to the counter-China security web emerging across the Indo-Pacific.

During his trip to India, President Marcos is focusing on expanding cooperation beyond the seas, touching sectors such as defence production, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and trade. But on both land and water, the strongest signal of the visit lies in the synchrony of political hospitality and military movement. India’s embrace of China’s maritime challenger comes with unmistakable intent.