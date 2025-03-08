India, Ireland To Set Up Joint Economic Commission To Boost Trade, Tech Ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris in Dublin and announced that India and Ireland will set up a Joint Economic Commission. The aim is to strengthen trade, investment, and technology ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar shared the update on social media platform X on Friday. "A warm and open meeting with Tanaiste & FM @SimonHarrisTD of Ireland this morning in Dublin. We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase our trade, investment and technology linkages," Jaishankar wrote.

He added that both leaders also exchanged views on global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. Discussions also covered India-EU cooperation and multilateralism.

As his visit to Ireland came to an end, Jaishankar paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin. "Paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin at the conclusion of my visit to Ireland," he posted on X.

Jaishankar in Northern Ireland

During his official visit to Northern Ireland, Jaishankar met Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly. He thanked them for their support in establishing the Indian Consulate in Belfast and discussed ways to strengthen ties in various sectors.

"Nice to meet Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland @little_pengelly and Junior Minister @aislingreillysf this evening in Belfast. Thanked them for all the support in setting up our Consulate. Discussed possibilities for deepening India's engagement with Northern Ireland, especially in skills, Cyber, Tech, creative industries and manufacturing," he wrote on X.

Later on Friday evening, Jaishankar visited Queen’s University in Belfast, which is set to open a campus in GIFT City, Gujarat. He also interacted with Indian students studying there.

"Good to visit Queen's University in Belfast this evening. Their upcoming campus in GIFT City, Gujarat is an example of the potential of ties in education. Appreciated the interaction with Indian students currently studying in @QUBelfast," he posted.

Jaishankar was in Belfast to inaugurate the Indian Consulate. He said the consulate will serve the Indian community and enhance cooperation in trade, technology, business, and education. "The Consulate will serve the needs of the Indian community, while also exploring further cooperation in trade, technology, business and education," he said on X.