'India Is A Tough Nut To Crack,' Says US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday described India as a “tough nut to crack,” adding that the quality of offers India has presented in talks with the US is the best his country has ever received.

Greer made the remarks while responding to a question before the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I have a team over there right now, as we speak, in New Delhi. There’s resistance in India to certain row crops and other meats and products. As you said, they’re very difficult nut to crack. The type of offers they’ve been talking to us about has been the best we’ve ever received, as a country. I think that (India) is a viable alternative market,” Greer said.

His remarks came during discussions on expanding US exports, particularly in agriculture. Greer noted that a US team is currently in New Delhi negotiating key market-access issues.

Greer acknowledged a shift in India’s approach: “They’ve been surprisingly proactive. The proposals we’re hearing are stronger than anything we’ve previously seen,” he said.

Greer also emphasized the continued importance of trade with China, stating, “There’s mutual need, they rely on our products, and we want continued access to their market.”

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker met Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to advance the strategic and economic agenda outlined by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their February meeting.

Hooker, on a five-day visit to India, said the discussions focused on turning that shared vision into practical steps that strengthen US security, economic competitiveness, and support India’s long-term priorities.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump warned of imposing additional tariffs on Indian rice, citing concerns over dumping in the US market. Washington has already levied 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi, the highest applied to any country worldwide.