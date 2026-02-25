PM Modi Israel Visit: Jerusalem Post features PM on front page ahead of historic trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel has officially captured the global spotlight, beginning with a historic front-page feature in Israel’s leading English daily, the Jerusalem Post.

In a post on X, Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein shared a preview of the newspaper, showcasing a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to the public. The edition carries the headline "Welcome, Modi," accompanied by in-depth feature stories detailing the "burgeoning partnership" between New Delhi and Jerusalem, ANI reported.

We just sent tomorrow’s paper to print in Jerusalem ahead of PM @narendramodi’s historic visit to Israel, his first since 2017.



This is our special @Jerusalem_Post cover for the occasion.



What do you think?



If you want to join me in welcoming Modi, please… pic.twitter.com/fOPCDyssC9 — Zvika Klein (@ZvikaKlein) February 24, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The newspaper also carries an interview with India’s envoy to Israel, JP Singh, who highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Modi’s planned address to the Knesset, describing it as a first for an Indian Prime Minister.

(This is a developing story.)