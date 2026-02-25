Advertisement
NewsWorldPM Modi Israel Visit: Jerusalem Post features PM on front page ahead of historic trip
PM Modi Israel Visit: Jerusalem Post features PM on front page ahead of historic trip

PM Modi’s Israel visit takes centre stage as the Jerusalem Post features him on today’s front page.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Israel Visit: Jerusalem Post features PM on front page ahead of historic tripFront page of Jerusalem Post featuring PM Modi with the headline Welcome Modi. (Photo: X/@ZvikaKlein)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel has officially captured the global spotlight, beginning with a historic front-page feature in Israel’s leading English daily, the Jerusalem Post.

In a post on X, Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein shared a preview of the newspaper, showcasing a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to the public. The edition carries the headline "Welcome, Modi," accompanied by in-depth feature stories detailing the "burgeoning partnership" between New Delhi and Jerusalem, ANI reported.

The newspaper also carries an interview with India’s envoy to Israel, JP Singh, who highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Modi’s planned address to the Knesset, describing it as a first for an Indian Prime Minister.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

