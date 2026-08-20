Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Explained: Why Japan's Defence Minister is in Delhi & what it means for India's warship stealth capabilities

Explained: Why Japan's Defence Minister is in Delhi & what it means for India's warship stealth capabilities

Shinjiro Koizumi’s India visit focuses on defence ties, maritime security and UNICORN, the India-Japan naval antenna project aimed at improving warship stealth.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Explained: Why Japan's Defence Minister is in Delhi & what it means for India's warship stealth capabilities
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Did AI write UGC-NET papers? NTA denies, but questions persist
2
3
4
5