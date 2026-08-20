Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is in India for his first official visit, with talks in New Delhi focused on strengthening defence ties, maritime security and military-technology cooperation. His visit has also brought attention to the UNICORN naval antenna project, an India–Japan initiative intended to improve the radar-signature management and electronic integration of Indian Navy warships.
Koizumi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday before travelling to New Delhi for talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In Mumbai, he visited the Western Naval Command, laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh and received briefings on Indian Navy operations and capabilities.
He also inspected the indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai and held discussions with senior Indian Navy officers. The visit gave the Japanese delegation a closer look at India’s naval capabilities and its role in the wider Indian Ocean region.
The two defence ministers are discussing strategic trust, maritime-security cooperation and defence-technology ties. Their talks are also expected to examine new areas of collaboration under India’s Make in India policy.
Japan is creating greater scope for defence-technology transfers. On April 21, 2026, Tokyo revised its Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology. The revision widened the range of defence equipment and technology that may, in principle, be transferred overseas. Individual transfers remain subject to government approval, case-by-case review and safeguards.
India and Japan want closer maritime-security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and surrounding sea lanes. Their defence cooperation includes:
Both sides are also seeking greater defence manufacturing in India. The focus is shifting from buying finished equipment towards co-development, technology cooperation and possible co-production.
India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Implementation on November 15, 2024, for the co-development of UNICORN masts for Indian Navy ships. India’s Defence Ministry described it as the first planned case of defence-equipment co-development and co-production between the two countries. This describes the intended model and does not confirm that full-scale production or operational deployment has already begun.
UNICORN, or Unified Complex Radio Antenna, is an integrated naval antenna-mast system associated with Japan’s NORA-50 technology.
Modern warships need numerous antennas for communications, navigation, sensors and other electronic systems. When these systems are spread across a ship’s mast, exposed equipment and supporting structures can add to the vessel’s radar signature.
UNICORN consolidates several antenna functions inside an integrated mast covered by a composite structure. This can reduce mast clutter and may help manage the ship’s radar cross-section, or RCS. It does not make a warship invisible and is only one part of a broader stealth design.
An integrated mast can reduce exposed structures and provide a cleaner arrangement of antennas and supporting equipment. This may help manage radar reflections from the mast, although the overall radar cross-section depends on the entire ship’s design.
A coordinated antenna structure can assist electromagnetic planning and compatibility between systems. It does not eliminate electromagnetic interference, which also depends on frequency separation, shielding, filtering, transmission power, software and combat-system design.
Traditional warship masts may contain separate antennas, platforms, cables and support structures. An integrated mast can provide a more compact arrangement while accommodating several communication and radio-frequency functions.
The project is significant because it is not merely a straightforward purchase of an imported antenna. It is intended to involve Indian industrial participation, including Bharat Electronics Limited, alongside Japanese technology and industrial partners.
The project represents an agreed co-development initiative with a planned co-production or Indian-integration dimension. The extent and timing of production, technology transfer and installation remain dependent on relevant agreements and approvals.
UNICORN is a test of whether India and Japan can deepen cooperation in advanced defence technology and domestic manufacturing. Japan’s revised transfer rules have created more room for such partnerships, while India wants foreign technology to support local production.
For the Indian Navy, the potential benefit is improved antenna integration and better radar-signature management on future surface combatants. For India’s defence industry, the broader gain could be experience in producing, integrating and maintaining advanced naval electronic systems domestically.
UNICORN should not be described as a complete stealth system or as a system already installed across the Indian Navy. The documented position is that India and Japan have agreed to co-develop it for possible fitment on Indian naval ships.
Koizumi’s visit indicates that India–Japan defence ties are moving towards practical cooperation in maritime security, defence technology and industrial production. UNICORN links Japanese naval-technology expertise with India’s domestic-manufacturing ambitions.
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