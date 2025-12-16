India-Jordan Ties Soar: PM Modi Lays Out Ambitious 8-Point Agenda To Transform Bilateral Ties

Amman: Following wide-ranging discussions with King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein during his visit to Amman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 said India and Jordan are poised to take their long-standing relationship to a stronger and more meaningful level.

Thanking the Jordanian leadership for the warmth shown to him and his delegation, the prime minister said the ideas shared during the talks would help unlock new possibilities for cooperation. He emphasised that the engagement carried special significance as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. You have shared very positive ideas for taking India-Jordan relations to new heights. I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your deep commitment to India,” PM Modi said during the meeting.

Sharing my remarks during meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Reflecting on the milestone year, he said the legacy of the relationship would continue to guide both sides in the years ahead.

“This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy for many years to come,” he said.

Looking ahead, PM Modi said the discussions would add fresh drive and substance to bilateral cooperation.

“I am confident that today’s meeting will give a new impetus and depth to our relations. We will cooperate in areas such as trade, fertilisers, digital technology, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges,” he added.

The talks took place during the Jordan leg of the prime minister’s three-nation tour. On his arrival in Amman, he was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. It formally marked the beginning of the visit, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

India and Jordan share a history of friendship rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, with their first cooperation agreement signed in 1947 and full diplomatic relations established in 1950.

After concluding his engagements in Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia from December 16 to 17 for his first official visit to the African nation. He is expected to hold talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa, which also hosts the headquarters of the African Union.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Ethiopia visit would reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries, as partners in the Global South, to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation.

In the final leg of the tour, the prime minister will visit Oman from December 17 to 18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The MEA said India and Oman share a comprehensive Strategic Partnership built on centuries-old ties of friendship, trade and strong people-to-people links.

The visit comes as India and Oman mark 70 years of diplomatic relations and follows the Sultan of Oman’s State visit to India in December 2023.

During the visit, both sides are expected to review cooperation across trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, while exchanging views on regional and global issues.

‘A Strong Strategic Message To Humanity’

Later in the day, PM Modi praised Jordan’s leadership for sending what he described as a “strong and strategic message to humanity” in the global fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with King Abdullah II, he said India and Jordan share a united position on countering terrorism. He recalled that his earliest engagements with the Jordanian monarch had taken place at international forums focussed on violent extremism.

“Our first meetings were at global platforms focussed on fighting violent extremism. Even then, Your Majesty spoke with clarity and conviction. Under your leadership, Jordan has consistently conveyed a powerful message against terrorism, extremism and radicalisation,” Modi said.

The prime minister also acknowledged Jordan’s role in efforts aimed at peace and stability in West Asia, particularly on Gaza. “You have played a very active and positive role on the issue of Gaza from the very beginning. We all hope that peace and stability will prevail in the region,” he said.

He added that the ideas exchanged during the discussions would help take the bilateral relationship to new heights across several areas of cooperation.

Responding to the prime minister, King Abdullah II said the visit reflected decades of friendship, mutual respect and productive engagement between the two nations. He said India and Jordan share a common vision for advancing prosperity for their people.

“Over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation in areas such as industry, ICT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and energy among many others,” the King said.

Eight-Point Plan

PM Modi said he had shared an eight-point vision to further strengthen India-Jordan ties during what he described as “productive discussions” with King Abdullah II in Amman.

In a post on social media platform X, he highlighted the King’s personal commitment to advancing bilateral relations, calling it noteworthy, especially as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

“Held productive discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman. His personal commitment towards vibrant India-Jordan relations is noteworthy. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy in the times ahead,” PM Modi wrote.

Held productive discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman. His personal commitment towards vibrant India-Jordan relations is noteworthy. This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire…

He said the eight-point vision focusses on key sectors, including trade and economy, fertilisers and agriculture, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, critical and strategic minerals, civil nuclear cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Shared an 8 point vision to further deepen ties with Jordan. This includes:



Trade and economic cooperation



Fertilisers and Agriculture



Information Technology



Healthcare



Infrastructure



Critical and Strategic Minerals



Civil Nuclear Cooperation



People-to-People ties

The prime minister was warmly received by King Abdullah II at the Al Husseiniya Palace, where the two leaders held detailed discussions covering bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the MEA said both leaders agreed to further deepen the India-Jordan partnership, particularly in areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation, fertiliser and agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy and tourism and heritage.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their united stand against terrorism,” the MEA said.

Following the talks, King Abdullah II hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the prime minister, highlighting the warmth and strength of the bilateral relationship.