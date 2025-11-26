India appears to be on the verge of sealing a landmark defence export: a roughly US$ 450 million BrahMos missile deal with Indonesia. Officials say negotiations between New Delhi and Jakarta are largely complete, with nearly all formalities resolved — now only awaiting final signoff from Russia, which co-develops BrahMos.

If concluded, this would mark one of India’s biggest defence-export successes and make Indonesia the second ASEAN country (after the Philippines) to procure this high-speed, high-precision missile.

Officials in India view this not merely as a sale, but as a broader strategic push — part of India’s ambition to become a trusted weapons supplier across the Indo-Pacific as regional maritime tensions intensify.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What BrahMos Offers Indonesia

For Jakarta, acquiring BrahMos could materially upgrade its maritime defense capabilities. The missile system — capable of being launched from land, sea or air platforms — offers a potent deterrent force, especially valuable for safeguarding Indonesia’s vast archipelagic waters and contested maritime zones.

Given rising assertiveness from China in the South China Sea and surrounding waters, the timing of the deal carries strategic weight. Observers believe that BrahMos could help tilt the regional balance slightly — giving Southeast Asian nations greater leverage in controlling their maritime boundaries and deterring aggression.

Strategic Motives

For India, the deal represents more than arms transfer. It forwards a larger geopolitical agenda: strengthening ties with key maritime neighbours, deepening defence diplomacy, and undercutting China’s dominance in Southeast Asia. With the export, India could expand its footprint as a credible security partner across the region.

For Indonesia, the BrahMos provides a strategic hedge. Historically dependent on Chinese defense hardware and Chinese economic investment, Jakarta now has a chance to diversify its suppliers — reducing over-reliance on any single power. The move could help reassert Indonesia’s own autonomy in defence planning amid rising regional tensions.

China’s Shadow

Despite the promise, some analysts warn the deal may carry risks — especially considering Indonesia’s deep economic and diplomatic ties with China. There’s concern in some Indian strategic circles that providing BrahMos to Jakarta could lead, potentially, to unintended technology leakage or reverse engineering if China gains access through informal channels or through Indonesia’s existing Chinese-linked procurement.

Moreover, Indonesia’s decision-making remains cautious. As recently as October 2025, its Defence Ministry clarified no formal purchase decision on BrahMos had been made. This hesitation may reflect Jakarta’s balancing act — wanting advanced military capability, yet wary of antagonising Beijing. A full tilt toward India-led defence deals might risk economic or diplomatic fallout with China, which has long influenced Indonesia via trade, investment, infrastructure financing, and broader regional diplomacy.

While the deal may bring much needed boost for the defence sector in India, New Delhi may be wary of BrahMos falling into Chinese hands.