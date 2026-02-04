India-Malaysia’s strategic hug: Pakistan’s new diplomatic headache?

New Delhi: India and Malaysia have noticeably moved closer after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuala Lumpur on February 7-8. The trip carried symbolic and strategic weight. It was Modi’s first foreign visit of the year. His Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim personally received him at the airport. The gesture indicated that both sides wanted to reset the relationship after months of strain.

Ties had cooled in 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi had skipped the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Though Malaysia had condemned the attack, the situation became sensitive when the country offered to mediate between India and Pakistan. New Delhi did not appreciate it. The latest visit helped put that phase behind.

Around 11 agreements and MoUs were signed between the two nations. The joint statement drew attention for one important reason. It mentioned cross-border terrorism. For India, this wording mattered. Both governments conveyed a message that terrorism would face zero tolerance. The position ruled out double standards and rejected any compromise.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India and Malaysia have shared diplomatic relations since 1957. The friendship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. The visit pushed cooperation further and discussions covered defence, trade, energy, digital technology and emerging industries. Sensitive political irritants stayed off the table. The issue of Zakir Naik’s extradition did not figure in the public outcome.

Security cooperation formed a strong pillar of talks. Both countries reviewed counter-terror coordination. Intelligence sharing received focus. Cooperation at global platforms such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force also came up.

Strategic observers see Malaysia’s present leadership showing greater comfort in working with India. India’s fast-growing economy has added to its diplomatic pull in Southeast Asia.

The wording on terrorism stood out because of its specificity. Earlier India-Malaysia statements in 2015, 2017 and 2024 had condemned terrorism in general language. This time, the phrase cross-border terrorism appeared clearly. Policy watchers see this as alignment with India’s long-held concerns about Pakistan-linked terror networks. The change also shows improving trust after friction during Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure, when Kashmir had been raised at international forums.

India’s expanding engagement with ASEAN adds another layer. New Delhi has been pushing counter-terror cooperation within the grouping. India and Malaysia presently co-chair an ASEAN sub-committee on counter-terror issues until 2027. This gives both countries influence over the regional security agenda. Analysts believe such positioning may worry Pakistan diplomatically.

Interestingly, Pakistan also engaged Malaysia during the same window. Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Kuala Lumpur and met Royal Malaysian Navy leadership. Maritime security, joint drills and anti-piracy cooperation featured in talks. Official messaging described the visit as routine naval engagement. But the timing drew attention in strategic circles.

Malaysia and Pakistan share long-standing defence and diplomatic ties dating back to 1957. Past Malaysian leadership had voiced support for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir at global platforms. Kuala Lumpur had also questioned India’s citizenship law in 2019, triggering diplomatic friction.

Observers now believe Malaysia is recalibrating its regional balance. Rivalry between major powers has pushed Southeast Asian states to diversify partnerships. India has emerged as an important pole in that equation. Even so, analysts expect Malaysia to retain working ties with Pakistan.

Economic cooperation gave the visit long-term depth. Semiconductors emerged as a flagship area. Malaysia is the world’s sixth-largest semiconductor exporter. India wants to build its own chip manufacturing base. Technology collaboration and supply-chain integration formed part of new understandings. Experts believe Malaysia’s manufacturing expertise can support India’s semiconductor ambitions.

Trade expansion also came into focus. Bilateral trade has room to grow beyond present levels. Leaders discussed increasing settlements in local currencies such as the Indian Rupee and Malaysian Ringgit. India imports palm oil and electronics from Malaysia and exports aluminium and petroleum products. New agreements also covered healthcare and security industries.

The joint statement briefly referenced Malaysia’s aspiration to join BRICS. India acknowledged the interest. New Delhi holds the BRICS chair this year. Any expansion discussion will carry geopolitical implications.

The visit ended with clear strategic signalling from both sides. Political trust between the two countries improved during the meetings. Security cooperation also became stronger with a sharper shared focus. Economic partnerships expanded as new areas of collaboration opened up. India secured diplomatic backing on terrorism-related language.

Malaysia gained deeper access to one of Asia’s fastest-growing markets. The broader impact of these developments will be closely watched in Islamabad as regional alignments continue to evolve.