India-Malaysia united for Indo-Pacific peace, zero tolerance on terror: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated India and Malaysia's shared commitment to promoting development, peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, in collaboration with ASEAN countries. He expressed optimism about strengthening ties with ASEAN, emphasizing a firm zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and rejecting any double standards or leniency.

"India and Malaysia are committed to development, peace and stability in the entire Indo-Pacific region along with ASEAN. India looks forward to further deepening engagement with ASEAN. On the issue of terror, our message is clear - No double standards. No compromise," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted people-to-people linkages as the cornerstone of India-Malaysia friendship, noting that initiatives like the Social Security Agreement, gratis e-visa for tourism, UPI's upcoming rollout in Malaysia, expanded university exchanges, and new skill development opportunities for youth will draw the two nations even closer.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"People-to-people linkages are at the core of India-Malaysia friendship. The Social Security Agreement, gratis e-visa for tourism and the coming of UPI to Malaysia will bring our people even closer. We are also working to increase university exchanges and create skill development opportunities for our youth," PM Modi added.